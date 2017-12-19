× The Greatest Gifts in the Galaxy for Star Wars Fans

In 1977, the biggest film franchise of all time was born and it decimated box office records. Forty years later, the galactic empire has expanded to include books, TV series, video games, comics, action figures, LEGO’s, board games and more.

In celebration of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, the newest movie in the film franchise, Andi Gutierrez, co-host of “The Star Wars Show,” has the hottest new Star Wars themed gifts for this holiday season.

"I have an assortment of things here that will fit any Star Wars fan. Starting off with Lenovo's Star Wars: Jedi Challenges video game. This is actually an augmented reality video game so it is unlike anything we have done before. So you put your smartphone in the headset and your controller is actually this beautiful highly detailed lightsaber... It's so nice I would put it on my shelf. This is exclusively available at Best Buy and bestbuy.com.

We also have Star Wars Battlefront II which is one of the most highly anticipated video releases of the year. This one is so fun because it has a single player campaign mode in it. So you are actually playing through the story of Commander Iden Versio who is personally one of my favorite new characters. It's a lot of fun.

A classic collectible for Star Wars fans is definitely LEGO's Star Wars sets. Of the 30 sets they have created this year they have done 7 specifically for The Last Jedi including this Heavy Assault Walker here. This is one of my favorite new vehicles from the movie.

Its pretty much impossible to talk about The Last Jedi and not mention the porgs. They have absolutely taken off in the fan community. We have a bunch of porg products here which are available through shopdisney.com which is definitely your place to go for anyone on your list. We have the porg talking plush, the porg mug, the sweatshirt for kids and and porg pajama set for adults.

Honestly there is something for everyone right now... I have been a Star Wars fan for a while and I can honestly say there is really never a better time to be one than now."