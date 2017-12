Our latest Meow Monday star is a very easy going kitten. Lilo is ready to find a loving home!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This playful cat came to ACCT Philly after he was dropped off in front of someone’s house and the owner wasn’t able to care for him.

Lilo is only 6 month’s old and loves to play and cuddle. He’s just a kitten so he will need some extra love and attention.

For more information on Lilo, head to ACCT Philly now!