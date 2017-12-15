Holiday Beauty & Style

‘Tis the season for holiday parties. Do you look and feel your best? If not, don’t worry! Beauty & Style Expert Kate De Ponte is here with her glamour must-haves.

Let's start with hair!

If you want gorgeous curls, but don't want to worry about heat damage from heat tools try The Sleep Styler. The heat-free rollers come in two sizes: large and mini. The marshmallow-soft design allows users to relax and sleep while styling their hair.

"Sleep Styler is the solution to curled hair with no damaging heat. They're easy to use. Simply set, sleep and go."

The rollers retail for $29.99 and can be found at thesleepstyler.com.

Now to our eyelashes...

False lashes can really make our eyes pop, but can be tricky to apply. A solution is 3 Second Lash Magnetic Eyelashes.

"They're false accent lashes that sandwich your natural top lash giving you elongated, flirty lashes in seconds. It comes with three sets of accent lashes: two natural sets and one bold set."

It also includes a magnetic storage case. They're reusable, lightweight and under $30. Visit 3secondlash.com for more!

It's no secret holiday busyness has us running around so make sure you smell fresh while doing so.

"Dove Advanced Care anti-perspirant provides 48-hour odor and wetness protection plus skincare benefits for softer, smoother under arms. It's made with Dove one-quarter moisturizers and nutrient moisture, which helps skin retain its moisture balance over time and aids in skin renewal process. It also addresses irritation, uneven skin tone, dryness and red marks."

It's available for $4.99 at your local drugstores.

From skincare to your wardrobe.

"David's Bridal is your one stop shop for holiday dresses and accessories with so many styles. From velvet dresses to heels, finding your perfect look has never been easier. You can also find gifts like clutches and jewelry at great prices."

Head to DavidsBridal.com to shop around for the fashionista on your list.

It's important to keep your skin hydrated during the harsh winter months. To feel better this holiday try Roc's Retinol Correxion MAX Daily Hydration Cream. It hydrates for 24 hours while visibly reducing fine lines and wrinkles in one week. You'll find this for $28.99 at Walmart.com.

Lastly, have you ever heard the phrase "You look great for your age?"

"A survey from Roc Skincare shows 82% of women 40+ have been told they look great for their age in the past year and women in Philadelphia specifically are hearing it about every 4.3 weeks. Roc wants your help flipping the script to allow women to define beauty on their terms. Share your instances of not so flattering compliments with #foryourage."

Are you feeling better already?