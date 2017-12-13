Pollyodd on Weekend Philler

Posted 4:24 PM, December 13, 2017, by

Pollyodd is redefining traditional lemoncellos in America and they are doing it on East Passyunk Avenue right here in South Philadelphia.  In this clip from Weekend Philler we meet Joanie Verratti, owner of Pollyodd.

For me this was a really wonderful story to cover.  South Philadelphia is a neighborhood of such great characters. (My family is originally from there, so I say that with love and admiration!)  Joanie, to me, is one of those characters you only meet in places like “South Philly”  and her lemoncello is also one of a kind.

By: Tony Romeo / Weekend Philler Producer/Host
Got a great idea for a story? Tweet me @tonyromeo , follow me on Facebook.  As always, thanks for the tip!

If you like stories like this, please like Weekend Philler on Facebook!

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s