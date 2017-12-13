Pollyodd on Weekend Philler

Pollyodd is redefining traditional lemoncellos in America and they are doing it on East Passyunk Avenue right here in South Philadelphia. In this clip from Weekend Philler we meet Joanie Verratti, owner of Pollyodd.

For me this was a really wonderful story to cover. South Philadelphia is a neighborhood of such great characters. (My family is originally from there, so I say that with love and admiration!) Joanie, to me, is one of those characters you only meet in places like “South Philly” and her lemoncello is also one of a kind.

By: Tony Romeo / Weekend Philler Producer/Host

