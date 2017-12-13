Bianca’s Bike Tours PHS Edition

PHILADELPHIA, PA — If you are looking for a green oasis in the land of concrete known as Philadelphia, PHS is a great resource for finding those not-so-secret, but hidden gardens and riding your bike is a great option for getting there. In this edition of Bianca’s Bike Tours, we’re checking out five different PHS garden locations including a larger community garden located right in Schuylkill River Park, a pop up garden and three smaller community gardens in residential Philadelphia. Gardens are for anyone, whether you have a green thumb or if you are just looking for a change of scenery.

Find out more about PHS and look for more of their community gardens here: phsonline.org