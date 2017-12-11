Adopt A Pet: Tiger

Posted 9:48 AM, December 11, 2017, by , Updated at 08:22AM, December 11, 2017

Our latest Meow Monday star was a little timid in the spotlight, but don’t let her fool you. Tiger is ready to return to a loving home!

This 10-month-old kitten came to ACCT Philly with great reviews from her previous owner who unfortunately was no longer able to care for her.  She's a little bit shy, but warms up very quickly. Once she does get comfortable in her new home, she's full of love.

Because Tiger is only a kitten, she's looking for a home where she can play, grow and learn. She'd do best in a quieter home, but would also adjust well with kids to play with. 

This week you won’t want to miss ACCT Philly's holiday season special. Be sure to head on over to ACCT Philly for their “Festivus for the Rest of Us” holiday promotion. All adult cats have fee-waived adoptions and kittens are only $50.00.

