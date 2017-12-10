Weekend Philler Episode 209

This week highlights include, but not limited to: PHS : Pennsylvania Horticultural Society, Bianca's Bike Tours, Wake Up Yoga, HousePaws Mobile Veterinary Service, Nichelle Nichols, Pollyodd and Police Athletic League of Philadelphia!
Thanks for tuning it to PHL17 at 6:30pm and 11:30pm on Saturday nights and letting us "phill" a little of your weekend.
Highlights from this episode include, but not limited to:
- Bianca's Bike Tours
- Wake Up Yoga
- House Paws Mobile Vet
- PollyOdd
- Police Athletic League Chess Tourney from Grays Ferry.
If you love “the Philler” let us know! Please follow us on the Weekend Philler Instagram, the Weekend Philler Twitter or Weekend Philler Facebook.
For more Weekend Philler Episodes use this link.