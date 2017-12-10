Police Athletic League Chess Tournament

The slogan of the Police Athletic League of Philadelphia is “cops helping kids” – and they’ve been doing so since 1947. One event PAL organizes to positively influence Philly’s youth is a city-wide chess tournament. Kids from different PAL centers met at the Grays Ferry location for round one of the chess tournament. We spoke to Officer Frank Holmes and Program Coordinator, Taaj Andrews, to learn more about what kids can take away from this activity and why this program is so important.

For more information on PAL, visit phillypal.org.