× Your Holiday Weekend Picks: Part 1

By now, most of the Christmas trees across our area are already lit up beautifully. But if you’re still looking to take in some holiday fun, there are countless options outside the hustle and bustle of the city. Here are a few of my favorites…

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

I went to see the Glencairn Museum in Bryn Athyn where they have been celebrating Christmas since the original Pitcairn family moved into the historic home in 1939. The museum now continues this tradition with special holiday exhibitions. My favorite is the World Nativities display, they have more than 40 nativities designed by artists from all over the world.

Joralyn Glenn, marketing and PR coordinator for the museum, explains that the nativity story is really universal and relevant. "Everybody was born everybody has a family story. So regardless of your religious background you can hopefully find something to connect to in the first Christmas story. There's a lot of peace in the story if you read it in the Bible, so being able to somehow connect with that in a new and different way is what we're trying to do through the exhibition."

The Glencairn Museum offers many other celebrations in addition to the World Natvities Display. They offer a Christmas in the Castle tour and a Christmas Sing concert on December 12. For more head to their website: glencairnmuseum.org.

Glencairn also has a special nativity from Zimbabwe which on loan from the National Christmas Center in Lancaster County.

This season is your last chance to see their iconic Christmas display. After nineteen years, the Center is closing its doors for good after this Christmas. For now visitors can still follow the path of Mary and Joseph, tour how the holiday is celebrated around the world and even explore Santa's workshop.

Many who visit say it is a wonderful place and talk about how it brings a lot of joy to a lot of people in the Paradise area. One visitor said "it's very sad for us but it's a great place and brings a lot of joy to people, so we're looking forward to this Christmas season."

There are only a couple weeks left to see this Lancaster county landmark. Now open daily until January 7, 2018. Here's their website: nationalchristmascenter.com.

Are you one of those late decorators? Luckily Linvilla Orchards in Media, PA is here for you! Their daily hayrides take you out to cut your own Christmas tree.

I spoke with Norman Shultz, farm manager at Linvilla who says they have 40,000 Christmas trees in the ground. "When I got here at Linvilla 20 years ago we didn't have any trees in the ground and we started planting trees at that time and now it's a tradition it becomes a family experience."

Linvilla also offers fresh wreath making classes... A special way to personalize your decor. Visit www.linvilla.com for more on their Garden Center classes & events.

And finally from the Burbs to the beach...

Who says you only need fun in the sun to head to the shore? You can escape to the Wildwoods to create some holiday memories. Check out their holiday themed events.... Like the Pynch the Grinch Boardwalk 5K Run and 1 Mile Walk on Saturday at 10am. Then head to the Wildwoods Convention Center for a day full of family holiday celebrations. The Convention Center will be sparkling with holiday lights and filled with the sounds of holiday music as the free celebration takes place from 9am- 4:30pm. Enjoy unique crafts and gifts, face painting, local school children’s choruses & band performances, holiday movies and a special visit from Santa Claus. The Family Holiday Celebration will end with a Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony outside the Wildwoods Convention Center at 4:30pm. Check out their website for more on the holiday season in the Wildwoods: wildwoodsnj.com.

My tip for you? Think outside of the box this season! There are so many great holiday themed events and activities.... all just a short car ride away.