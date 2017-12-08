Your Holiday Gift Guide

Do not get overwhelmed this holiday season as shopping hits full strides, check out how lifestyle expert Kate De Ponte says holiday shopping can be fun and easy this year. Great gift ideas for the season, from a gift that makes fitness fun to a custom wine experience, she has us covered.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

First, in women's fashion accessories JC Penny is a one stop shopping destination for all of your holiday needs offering a variety of stylish and affordable fashion, home, and beauty merchandise. Check out finds such as from the Libby Edelman collection and all the latest at JC Penny.com/nowtrending

Next, you want to make Burlington a must-stop destination this season. They've also got a great selection of women's fashion and accessories. From chic velvet dresses, to edgy leather pants and all the warmest yet fashionable coats. “All these fashion find are from Burlington and perfect for the women on your shopping list. What's exciting is customers are encouraged to donate a coat at any store now through January 22nd as a thank you those who donate receive an offer for 10% off their entire purchase.” For more on this, visit the Warm Coats & Warm Hearts Drive.

Though fitness is the last thing on our minds this holiday season Kate shows us the newest trend and the fun way to stay fit. "The Simply Fit Board exercise board is a fun, easy and effective home workout that you can fit in any time during your day. The simply twisting motion helps to strengthen and tone your abs, legs and more. It's perfect for people new to exercise or if you've been exercising for years. It`s lightweight, portable, supports 400 pounds and it comes with an instructional DVD and user guide.” You can find this board at Walmart, Target, Bed Bath and Beyond or at SimplyFitBoard.com.

And last but certainly not least, what is the holiday season without a nice glass of wine? “For all the wine lovers on your list, Blentique allows you to create custom wines from home. Their signature blending kits and combo packs inspire the perfect holiday gift, date night or wine party experience. Be inspired or inspire a friend or loved one this season with the chance to host an interactive event where you'll receive a crash course in wine making. Along with all the tools to perform a series of experiments to design the perfect wine for your pallet.