Army-Navy football game returns to Philly

PHILADELPHIA, PA - After a year in Baltimore, the 118th annual Army-Navy football game returns to Philadelphia this weekend.

The game will be held at Lincoln Financial Field and kickoff will be at 3:00 p.m. Saturday December 9th.

USAA is the presenting sponsor of the game, which is a storied rivalry between the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and the U.S. Naval Academy. Many military members around the country say it's so much more than a simple college football game.

As part of the Army-Navy game, a special challenge coin has been created which will be used during the game’s coin toss. With the game returning to Philadelphia, one side of the coin depicts the iconic Liberty Bell, while the other side features the Army-Navy game logo.

For the first time since 2012, Army and Navy will vie for the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy, both having already beaten Air Force this season. This also marks the second year in a row that both academies enter the game with winning records.

Before the 118th Army-Navy Game kicks off this weekend, fans and athletes alike will come together for a host of pre-game activities and competitions. To set the competitive tone between the United States Naval Academy (USNA) and the United States Military Academy (USMA), athletes from both academies will participate in the Patriot Games, presented by USAA. The schedule is as follows:

Friday, December 8