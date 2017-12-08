Adopt A Pet: Bismarck

In Philadelphia, sports are a livelihood. Especially when it comes to Eagles football we all know it is a family affair. And now, that could include your dog!

At the shelter the night he was brought in, Megan McFarland got the chance to name this pup. Following in suit with the theme of the month, cities or towns, being from the same town in North Dakota where Carson Wentz is from Bismarck was the only fitting name for his guy.

And his name is more than fitting as this is the kind of dog who will be so active and playful. Just like one of the guys, he's going to sit on the couch with you watch football and then he’ll be ready to play at halftime. Like our own Carson Wentz, Bismarck is a strong, big guy.

He has so much energy and he’s very sweet. Bismarck loves other dogs and anyone around. He is not a high maintenance dog. All he needs is a yard to run around, a place to give all his love, and people to give him lots of attention in return.