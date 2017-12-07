× The Top Holiday Trends This Season

It’s the most wonderful time of the year and trend expert Justine Santaniello is here to share the hottest trends in gifting and entertainment this holiday season. Welcome, Justine!

So lets start with gifts, if you're still looking for the best gifts for people check out eBay. That's where you want to be shopping because they have something for everybody from the hard to find items, name brand items, new stuff so here you can see some examples, sunglasses that everyone can appreciate. They have a lot different varieties, Ray-Bans under $150 and Quay sunglasses under $40. Also the eBay interests gift cards so they're gift cards based on peoples hobbies and interests you can see here like yoga. They shop curated collections based on what they like and also eBay has guaranteed delivery on millions of items so we're talking fast free shipping in 3 days or less and your personalized gifts for everybody… so it doesn't look like a last minute gift!

Sunglasses from Quay ($39) and Ray-Ban ($140) eBay.com

($39) ($140) eBay.com eBay Interests Gift Card ($15 - $200) eBay.com

Let’s talk easy appetizers… so these are the Lundberg Organic Arancini. Fast and delicious! You pop these guys in the oven for around 13 to 16 minutes and they are ready to serve but also uses wholesome organic ingredients. You have whole grain rice and gluten free brown rice bread crumbs so healthy and perfect.

Lundberg Organic Arancini ($8.99) Major grocery stores nationwide.

So now for the little bites and little meals. You want to have on-hand during the holidays like these pork loin sliders… I made these with this guy right here, this is the Smithfield Prime Boneless Center Cut Loin so this is high quality all-natural, hand trimmed, so its super tender super juicy all you need are a few ingredients. You can pick these up at your local ShopRite.

Smithfield Prime Boneless Center Cut Loin ShopRite, select local grocery stores nationwide

Now for the gifts! Watches for the the watch lover. Armitron has a full line of fashionable and affordable watches for men and women. Classic styles, dressy, sporty… you can see that they have the leather strap style, the bracelet style watches and even solar powered fitness watches.

Armitron Watches ($25 - $175) Armitron.com

Rainey's Closet is a website that has fashion rentals for your kids. If you need holiday outfits for your kids then head to their website. All of these super stylish great designer options for kids. They have clothes, accessories, outfits but on a budget!