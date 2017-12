Dancers with The Lady Hoofers Tap Ensemble performed on PHL 17 Morning News. The group is comprised of 40 students from Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware.

The dancers will premiere The Tapcracker on Saturday, December 9th at the Suzanne Roberts Theatre. It's an all female, full length, tap version of The Nutcracker.

Visit ladyhoofers.org for more information on The Tapcracker and other upcoming concerts.