× Holiday Gifting For Everyone On Your List

It’s finally December and the holidays will be here before we know it. Trend expert Justine Santaniello brought some of her favorite gift ideas for everyone on our list this holiday season.

"One stop shopping is where its at. JCPenny is where I like to go because they have something for everyone. All those affordable things that you're looking for and so many stylish options. There's Google Home for the techie, the new Ayesha Curry Cookware for the chef, and then check out these LEGO alarm clocks in Batman and Robin for the kids. They truly have something for everyone and they have great prices."

Google Home, Ayesha Curry™ Items and LEGO Alarm Clocks (prices vary) JCPenney stores and at JCP.com

"For the perfume lover, check out Artistry Flora Chic perfume. This is made by a fine fragrance house in Paris. Really great floral fragrance, high concentration of perfume oils, easy to wear, going to be her go-to fragrance for sure."

Artistry Flora Chic Perfume ($90) Amway.com

"So you want to have that great hydrated skin. This is new, this is from RoC. This is their Retinol Correxion Daily Hydration Crème. They just did a new survey and they found that 82% of women 40+ were told they look great for their age... Women here in the Philly area, they hear it about once a month, so they want to change the script. They want to drop the 'for your age' part. Go to the hashtag #ForYourAge to learn more and help Roc out."

RoC Retinol Correxion Daily Hydration Crème ($28.99) National food, drug and mass merchandisers.

"So you never want to show up to a holiday party empty handed... Buzz + Bloom honey makes the perfect gift. It's a pure honey, natural pollen in here. That true floral forward taste only gently strained. Over ten varieties to choose from. Great blue and purple packaging. Put them all together and make a little gift basket."

Buzz + Bloom Honey ($2.99-$5.99) Buzzandbloomhoney.com and retailers nationwide.

"Calling all DIYers... TheHome Depot has amazing selection this season. Tools, gifts, something for everybody, both online and in store, so here's a great example. This is the Husky Universal Mechanics Tool Set. It has everything you need including the case and a lifetime warranty only available at The Home Depot and right now, its 25% off!"

Exclusive Husky 60 PC. Universal Mechanics Tool Set (25% off at $59.97) Available only at The Home Depot.

"Now for fashion. These pieces are both from Lord and Taylor, but I got these using my ShopRunner membership. Free two-day shipping, free returns, over 140 retailers to choose from plus you get free membership if you have an eligible Amex, MasterCard, or PayPal account."

Gifts from Lord & Taylor via ShopRunner (prices vary) Learn more at Shoprunner.com

"And to be able to pay for all these goodies! Sell the items you already have in your closet. Poshmark lets you sell clothes, accessories, and shoes. Sellers across the country are making thousands. You do it on your smart phone and it takes sixty seconds to list and start selling your items. Get rid of the stuff in your closet that you don't need and make some money."