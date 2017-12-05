A Healthy Holiday: Is It Possible?

This may come as a surprise, but your holiday guests will be delighted to find healthy foods at your holiday party. There are plenty of indulgences this time of year so keep it healthy and simple! Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Carissa Bealert joined us in studio with some tips.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Despite popular opinion, Bealert said healthy and holiday can go hand in hand. It's all about picking high-quality ingredients.

"For my baking I've used the O Organics line, which is available exclusively at ACME Markets here in Philadelphia. They believe organic food should be great tasting and available to everyone at a great value."

O Organics' pure pumpkin is a seasonable favorite this time of year and has great health benefits like Vitamin A and Beta -Keratin. Try your hand at the Organic Pumpkin Pie or Pumpkin Spice Chai Tea Latte.

For more general information about the O Organics line and great baking recipes click here!

Bealert also brought along a small ingredient that can have a big impact on your health, while also adding flavor to your holiday: California Prunes.

"California Prunes are unique because they're known for legendary flavor and quality. California farmers have spent the past 150 years perfecting this beautiful crop. As a dietitian, I like that they're only 100 calories, three grams of fiber and no fat, sodium or cholesterol for a single serving."

New research also suggests that eating five to six prunes a day may help support healthy bones and help maintain good digestive health.

If you're looking for ideas on how to add them to a holiday dish try a Balsamic Roasted Beet and Dried Plum Salad or hearty Christmas granola.

For more California Prune recipes click here!