Monty is in the studio and looking for his forever home this “Meow Monday!”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A domestic short hair, Monty is still young at about 2 years old. A calm, cool and collected orange dilute tabby, Monty is not only very affectionate but also curious and confident.

Monty is comfortable in a number of environments and has lived well with children before. A home where he can hangout with kids again would be great for him.

For more on Monty head to ACCT Philly now!