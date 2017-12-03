Weekend Philler Episode 21

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In this episode of Weekend Philler we stop and smell the roses at the Philadelphia Flower Show, learn about Zoagies the incredible deep fried hoagie, go "fishing" with the Blue Penguins at the Adventure Aquarium, sip some wine at Auburn Road Vineyard & Winery, drink a Willie Sutton Porter at the London Grill, watch the Monroe Chair change color at The Center for Art in Wood and finally-- catch a workout at the Westmont Theater.

Wow, that's an action packed half hour. Thanks for tuning it to PHL17 at 11:30pm on Saturday nights and letting us "phill" a little of your weekend.

Here are the clips:

