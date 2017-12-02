In Focus: Holiday Giving

Three key nonprofits are reaching out to people in the Delaware Valley to further their efforts to help those in need this holiday season. The organizations include the over 150-year-old Salvation Army of Greater Philadelphia, the Food Bank of South Jersey, and the Philadelphia Veterans Comfort House.

Those familiar with the big red kettle campaign know that it is synonymous with The Salvation Army, especially doing the holidays. The age-old organization is accepting donations to provide many different types of services to individuals and families this season, saying that 82-cents of every dollar that is donated, goes to people and programs. Major Philip Ferreira, Susan Brotherton and Major Eduardo Zuniga join us to talk about their efforts here in the Philadelphia area and as far away as Puerto Rico after the hurricanes. The Food Bank of South Jersey provides a remarkable amount of food – linking nearly 10-milion pounds of food with hundreds of charitable food providers – including food pantries, community kitchens and shelters in South Jersey. It serves four counties in the area. Tom Simms is the food bank’s chief development officer and Paul Carden is a food bank volunteer. The Philadelphia Veterans Comfort House is serving holiday meals and providing items including toiletries and undergarments to veterans, many of whom are homeless. Board president Dana Spain is with us as well as veteran and volunteer Joseph Cichonski and his therapy dog Milo. In Focus airs Saturday’s at 6:30 a.m. on PHL 17.