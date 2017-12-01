Police look for suspect in anti-Muslim hate crime

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UPPER DARBY, PA - Authorities in Upper Darby are asking for the public's help identifying a man caught on surveillance video. Police say he posted anti-Muslim signs near a mosque and an Islamic education center in Upper Darby Township.

Upper Darby Police Superintendent Michael Chitwood said the signs were discovered at 5:15 a.m. Monday outside the Upper Darby Islamic Center and Masjid al Madinah in the 200 block of South 69th Street.

Chitwood says he considers the placement of the signs, both of which threaten harm to Muslims, a hate crime.

The suspect is described as a man of 50 to 60-years-old, wearing a blue jacket with a NASA logo, a red hat, and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Upper Darby Police at 610-734-7693.