Wrapped in a bow and ready to go! Meet this week’s “Mums & Mutt” Darla.

Like Janet Jackson, Darla also goes by Miss Darla. This seven-year-old beagle has a little spunk. She's also a Southern-type lady as she was found as a stray in Georgia.

Residing in Philadelphia now, Darla is also very calm and loving. She can be a bit timid so she'd do best in a home that is more quiet and reserved.

For more information on her visit Saved Me Rescue!