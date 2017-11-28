IN FOCUS: Mummers Charities and Non-profits

Not only do the Mummers entertain us every year on New Year’s Day, they also do good in the Delaware Valley! Three inspiring non-profits join us for this special show.

Megan McFarland, founder of Mums and Mutts - Mummers helping rescue pets get adopted, talks about the organization she founded and how the dogs – including those featured on PHL17 find loving homes with the help of the Mummers community.

Santino Stagliano, a notable 12-year old artist from South Philadelphia who loves drawing dragons joins Jennifer with his mother and father. He and his family talk about the outpouring of support they’ve received from the Mummers Community for his non-profit and organization “Santino’s Dragons.” His organization will mark and important first in 2018 Sugarhouse Casino Mummers Parade broadcast on PHL17. For the first time ever a comic brigade will consist entirely of children with special needs.

And, lastly the Mummers Against Cancer Foundation shares how they’ve raised tens of thousands of dollars to help those in the Mummers community who have cancer. Deb and Mike Tomaselli who are an integral part of the Quaker City String Band family join Jennifer. They co-founded the cancer non-profit. Their youngest recipient of a donation - Lexi along with her mother Janine Romano share Lexi’s story and why raising awareness about pediatric cancer is so important to them. PHL17’s Khiree Stewart and Matt Alba share their reports in the show. In Focus airs Saturday mornings at 6:30 on PHL17.