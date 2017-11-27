Adopt A Pet: Washington

This two-year-old Tabby will captivate you with his striking green eyes. Say hello to Washington!

Washington is a very sweet, loving and low-key cat. His fur is covered in handsome tabby markings and his eyes will win you over.

Because he is so loving, somebody who is going to give him a lot of attention would be the best fit. Not much is known about Washington because he was a stray, but what the shelter does know is that he previously lived with another cat so he would do well with a companion.

For more on Washington or other adoptable felines check ACCT Philly today!