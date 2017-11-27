Adopt A Pet: Washington

Posted 8:40 AM, November 27, 2017, by , Updated at 07:17AM, November 27, 2017

This two-year-old Tabby will captivate you with his striking green eyes. Say hello to Washington!

Washington is a very sweet, loving and low-key cat. His fur is covered in handsome tabby markings and his eyes will win you over.

Because he is so loving, somebody who is going to give him a lot of attention would be the best fit. Not much is known about Washington because he was a stray, but what the shelter does know is that he previously lived with another cat so he would do well with a companion.

For more on Washington or other adoptable felines check ACCT Philly today!

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment