Adopt A Pet: Miracle

Well, what’s cuter than a puppy? A puppy in PJ’s of course! Meet this beautiful baby, Miracle.

Found at about two weeks old, this little girl is honestly and purely a miracle. She was very sick, with a really bad eye infection and a few abscesses on her neck. She wasn't doing well but after some time with Good Karma Dog Rescue in the hospital she’s been doing great.

All set to be ready for adoption after New Year’s, Miracle will do wonderful in a lot of different homes. She'll be a bit of a bigger dog and will do well with someone that is kind of familiar with the breed. Lots of exercise, space and love is all she’ll need.

Now at about six weeks old she is so healthy and doing so well. She’ll want some training as she is just a puppy, but this intelligent girl will learn really quick.

For more on Miracle and other adoptable pets check out, Good Karma Dog Rescue.