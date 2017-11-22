The Perfect Holiday Wishlist!

Emmy award winning TV host and technology expert, Katie Linendoll shares her trending Holiday Wishlist with PHL 17!

The first must have gift on her list is from Nickelodeon; it's the Super Slimy Slime making kit from Crazy Art. You can make green slime, foam slime, scented slime, neon slime, glow in the dark slime, and even glitter slime! This fun gift is perfect for children looking for something creative this holiday season.

Next on her list are custom holiday arrangements from FTD. Florist make a variety of stunning pieces of art from center pieces to Vera Wang. She say's the best part is you can send these arrangements to a special someone with just the click of a button at ftd.com.

In terms of tech-gadgets, the top on her holiday list is Echo by Amazon. They have a new edition on the market and it comes with a new design, room filling sounds, and interchangeable colors to complement all areas. She explains that her favorite part is bossing Alexa around to play her favorite music, asking about the weather, and taking advantage of the new buttons that allow for family fun game nights.

Now listen up iPhone lovers, Katie's top pick is the SanDisk iXpand. It starts at just $50 and allows you to charge your phone and back it up at the same time. So if you need to back up all of your photos, videos, & contacts to create more space on your phone, this is a must have device.

Next on her list for trending gifts on the market is the Polaroid Pop. It has a modern camera allowing you to point, shoot, and print your classic polaroid sized images. The best feature is that it comes with an app allowing you to add borders, fun, stickers, and text.

The last item on her list is one all you Pokemon warriors will love. GameStop and ThinkGeek are offering an exclusive collection of Pokemon figures, home goods, accessories, pens and even a large Pikachu stuffed animal.

In order to get all of these items from Katie Linendoll's wishlist, go to thunknews.com/awesome.