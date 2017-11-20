Treat Yourself This Holiday Season

It’s the holiday season and while you’re shopping for everyone else, don’t forget to buy a little something for yourself! Beauty & Wellness Expert Grace Gold joins us in studio to talk about some of the best products out there.

A study shows that 65% of people buy gifts for themselves during the holidays. Gold said when it comes to spending money on ourselves, treatments that help us look our best really top the list. Let's start with a beautiful smile.

"I have to tell you everyone these days wants Invisalign treatment. The technology has come so far now. It can work up to 50% faster because it used to be that you would change out the aligners every couple of weeks, a lot of people can now do it every single week."

Gold added that Philadelphia is great because there's a number of Invisalign-trained doctors here. She suggested getting a consultation to see how much it would cost. Go to invisalign.com to find a provider near you.

After you're happy with a beautiful smile, look into new makeup products.

"There are so many great palettes out this time of year so it's a good time to stock up on your makeup."

Visit Sephora and check out their holiday palettes starting at $10.

From makeup to fragrances, Gold said it's difficult to buy the perfect fragrance for someone else.

"You can take advantage of those gift sets this time of year. You can buy your favorite fragrance, but I wouldn't guess that for someone else."

Visit Creedboutique.com for some of your favorite scents.

Lastly, you know what they say: diamonds are a girl's best friend.

"Jewelry is a great gift, but we are very particular. Men about their wrist watches...what kind of style they like. Some women like statement jewelry. It's better to just pick your favorite piece and buy it yourself."

Visit AlexisBittar.com to see what piece stands out to you. You can also visit Gold's website as an additional resource.