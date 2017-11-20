Adopt A Pet: Nyla

Posted 10:25 AM, November 20, 2017, by , Updated at 08:22AM, November 20, 2017

Did you know November is National Adopt a Senior Pet Month? Meet Nyla, a 14-year-old tortoise shell cat!

If you're someone who isn't ready for the responsibility that comes along with a young kitten, Nyla is perfect for you. She's very laid back and has gotten along great with other people and cats she has lived with.

The shelter describes her as a lap cat who is very cuddly and chatty. Although she is a senior pet, the vets took a good look at her and say she is very healthy.

For more information on Nyla, visit ACCT Philly.

1 Comment