Adopt A Pet: Denali

As we enter the holiday season, many of us have a lot to be thankful for. This adorable pup is thankful for a second chance.

Denali, a six-year-old Collie Shepherd mix , was found by Diamonds in the Ruff as a stray. After his rescue, he was in need of some help. Denali was incredibly thin and suffering from some hair issues. Well now he's been nursed back to health and is doing really well.

With a fuller belly and fresh coat of hair, Denali is looking for the perfect home to take him in. He is a reserved, calm dog who likes to get to know people. He's really just looking for a home that is going to give him a lot of love and care.

For more on Denali and other adoptable pets, head to Diamonds in the Ruff