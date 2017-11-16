The National Dog Show Visits PHL17

Calling all dog lovers! Are you looking for something fun to do this weekend? Well here’s your chance to be surrounded by a ton of talented dogs!

The National Dog Show is coming to Philadelphia. This is the perfect event to kick off the holiday season and all proceeds go towards a variety of canine-related causes.

One of the superstars visited our studio and gave us a sneak peak. Check him out!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's all taking place at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center on Saturday, November 18th from 8:00 am - 6:00 pm and Sunday, November 19th from 8:30 am - 5:00 pm.

Click here for more information and to purchase tickets.