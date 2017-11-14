× Singer Lisa Loeb Talks New Amazon Series and Album

Lisa Loeb is a touring artist, author, entrepreneur, and philanthropist. The mother of two and Grammy nominee is well known to parents and kids alike for her albums, children’s books and even co-writing a children’s musical. Her latest project includes composing and performing the theme song for the Amazon Original Preschool Series, If You Give a Mouse a Cookie.

Lisa as a mom, you must love being involved in this project. What do your kids think of all this?

"My kids are so excited about it. We got a sneak preview because I was involved in writing the songs for the new series and they really love it because we read all of the books by Laura Numeroff and Felisha Bond. We love If You Give a Mouse a Cookie and If You Give a Moose a Muffin. So it's fun to see all of the characters interacting with each other in this really wonderful new series I'm really glad to be apart of it."

I will say the clips look absolutely adorable, so besides your involvement in the new series you have a new album out tell me about that.

"I've been working with Amazon a lot lately it's funny. You can stream If You Give a Mouse a Cookie live on Amazon Prime Video and I've also been making records with Amazon my most recent one is called Lullaby Girl and its a bunch of classics. It's almost not really for kids its a bunch of classics songs that you might know like Ooh Child and Don't You StopThinking About Tomorrow, songs that kinda fit in with a lullaby theme.

