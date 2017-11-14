× Heartwarming photo shows Walmart cashier helping man struggling to count change

CLARKSDALE, Miss. — A customer captured the sweet moment a Mississippi Walmart cashier took the time to help a man struggling to count his change.

Spring Bowlin was waiting in the checkout line while on her lunch break when she witnessed the exchange.

“This gentleman’s items were scanned and he was given the total,” she wrote in a Facebook post. “He looks apologetically back at me and starts taking handfuls of change out of his pockets.”

She said that his hands and voice were shaking as he attempted to take the change out. When he finally pulled it all out, he miscounted and became frustrated.

“I’m sorry,” the man said.

The cashier jumped in and reassured him that she was there to help.

After he away, Bowling looked at the cashier and thanked her for her patience.

The cashier replied, “You shouldn’t have to thank me, baby. What’s wrong with our world is we’ve forgotten how to love one another.”

The post has more than 32,000 likes and 19,000 shares.