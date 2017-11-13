Top Concerns Among Women with Multiple Sclerosis

Multiple Sclerosis is an unpredictable disease of the central nervous system affecting 400,000 people in the United States. A recent survey founded the top concerns among women diagnosed with MS.

The survey went out to one thousand women and was a joint venture between Teva Pharmaceuticals and the non-profit organization Can Do MS.

"It helped to show us that there are some things as neurologists we do really well, but there are some things we have a chance to do better on. The survey findings showed that although we are clearly making advances with regards to diagnosis and treatment, women felt that childcare, having a family, concerns with relationships are also very important parts of MS diagnosis. Seventy-one percent said that if they had talked earlier and more openly with a neurologist, they would have felt things went better," said Dr. Lori Travis.

The typical onset of MS occurs between the ages of 20 and 40.

"For women during those ages, they are really focusing on their family planning, their careers, their personal relationships and receiving a diagnosis during that time can seem extremely overwhelming. Ninety-eight percent of our participants indicated that these issues concerning family life, planning, lifestyle and career were not addressed with their healthcare providers," said Anne Lee Gilbert, Director of Programs at Can Do Ms.

Can Do MS and Teva Pharmaceuticals created a list of resources that MS patients and healthcare providers can access so they can have more deep, meaningful and open conversations. All of these resources can be found here.