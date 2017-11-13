Adopt A Pet: Pinky

As the colder winter months approach, everyone is looking for a cuddle buddy! You won’t find a softer companion than Pinky.

Pinky is a four-year-old domestic short hair. He was brought into ACCT Philly as a stray after a good samaritan found him wandering.

He has a beautiful shaded coat with white paws and is very responsive. He loves to be held and would be great for a family looking for an attentive cat to cuddle up on the couch with.

For more information on Pinky, visit ACCT PHILLY.

Also don't miss the shelter's Cat-A-Copia event. Adult cats are only $10 November 13th through the 19th!