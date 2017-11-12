Weekend Philler Salutes Our Veterans – Episode 208

Posted 12:15 AM, November 12, 2017, by

In this special episode *on location* at the Battleship New Jersey, we honor Veterans Day and speak to volunteers on the ship who have also served our country. We learn more about companies who support veterans and active duty military, such as Backward Flag Brewing Co., Jim's Jarhead Jerky, and Barb's Harley Davidson. We also learn about emblems of WWI at the NJ State Museum and visit the Vietnam Traveling Wall in Bucks County. We conclude the episode with a patriotic song from Kelsey Coan and honor vets close to us here at Weekend Philler.

Thanks for tuning it to PHL17 at 6:30pm and 11:30pm on Saturday nights and letting us "phill" a little of your weekend.
Highlights from this episode include, but not limited to:
If you love “the Philler” let us know! Please follow us on the Weekend Philler Instagram, the Weekend Philler Twitter or Weekend Philler Facebook.

For more Weekend Philler Episodes use this link.

What is Weekend Philler? Glad you asked

