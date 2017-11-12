Weekend Philler Salutes Our Veterans – Episode 208

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In this special episode *on location* at the Battleship New Jersey, we honor Veterans Day and speak to volunteers on the ship who have also served our country. We learn more about companies who support veterans and active duty military, such as Backward Flag Brewing Co., Jim's Jarhead Jerky, and Barb's Harley Davidson. We also learn about emblems of WWI at the NJ State Museum and visit the Vietnam Traveling Wall in Bucks County. We conclude the episode with a patriotic song from Kelsey Coan and honor vets close to us here at Weekend Philler.

