Nicholas Ciotola, Curator of Cultural History at the New Jersey State Museum, takes us into World War I, and the importance of posters and flags as a source of motivation and patriotism for those entering the war. Their new exhibit, Embattled Emblems, commemorates the 100th anniversary of America’s intervention in the war and explains the significance of images as a way to convince the country that war was necessary and just.

To plan your trip to the NJ State Museum, check out their website.