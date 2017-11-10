Adopt A Pet: Cujo

Don’t be scared… This Cujo is no Hollywood Horror, he’s quite the opposite actually!

Though their looks might be similar, this Cujo is sweet and cuddly. He's got the softest fur and he loves to snuggle.

This three year old mix is everything from a little King Charles Cavalier Spaniel to Terrier and he might have a little Pug in him. He came in as a stray but is thought he have had a loving family at some point.

He's looking for his new forever family. He's healthy, very friendly, and going to fit into any home.

For more information on Cujo, check out Street Tails.