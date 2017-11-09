O-M-Gifts for the Entire Family

As we’re gearing up for holiday shopping madness, Emmy Award-winning technology and digital lifestyle expert Mario Armstrong is here to help us sort through the best gifts for the family!

Let's start with family gaming.

"I love the Knack II with it's couch co-op feature that will keep the family playing together. It's a fun, adventure game for the Play Station 4. This is designed for families and serious gamers of all ages and skill levels."

It retails for $39.99 and can make a great stocking stuffer this holiday season.

Keeping your family safe during this busy time is also a top priority.

"One of the smartest ways to secure and control your home is with Vivint Smart Home. You can customize this system with doorbells, security cameras, smartlocks, motion sensors and more."

The entire system is available at Best Buy.

From the house to the car, new technology advancements are making it easy to stay connected.

"Pioneer Electronics's MVH-2300 Next is their newest In Dash Digital Receiver. It's a must-have for anyone who uses music streaming apps or listens to music on their smartphone."

A bonus? It's Pioneer's most afforable entry into Apple CarPlay and Adroid Auto.

Let's talk about the little ones because educational play is just as important!

"I love the Piper Computer Kit. It's a built-in, do-it-yourself computer for kids ages seven and up. It teaches the fundamentals of electronics, coding, engineering and problem solving all while instilling confidence and fostering creativity."

Of course smartphone accessories are always an obvious gift.

"The SanDisk iXpand Base let's you do two things at once. It let's you charge your phone and back it up at the same time. Photos, videos and contacts are all backed up during the daily charge."

It's available starting at $49.99 at Walmart and other popular retailers.

Lastly, there's a great gift for the active and adventurous member of your family.

"The Vivitar 4K Action Camera is a great gift for active photographers who want to shoot colorful photos and crystal clear video. You get a wireless remote, water resistant case, various mounts and assorting clips"

It's all available at Best Buy for only $99.

If you'd like more information on all of the awesome gift ideas above click here!