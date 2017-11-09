× After cops find 5 naked people in crashed BMW, investigation takes a turn

EDMONTON, Alberta – When authorities responded to a car accident in Alberta, Canada, on Monday, they found a carload of naked people. But that’s just one of several strange elements of the story out of Nisku, south of Edmonton.

Police say it began around 9:30am Monday when a woman, her 6-week-old infant, and her father were kidnapped from a Leduc County home and forced into a vehicle, per the AP and Edmonton Journal.

The father, who was in the trunk, escaped while the vehicle was moving shortly before the woman and infant were also able to flee, police say.

Uninjured, all three were picked up by a man in a truck before the suspects’ vehicle plowed into the back of the truck and wound up in a ditch 17 minutes after the kidnapping took place, police say.

“All of a sudden, (the police) got in the car — I think they ripped the doors off — then I saw bodies come flying out, witness Dustin Horutko told Global News. “They looked like they were wearing really light clothing until they were closer to me and I realized they were all naked.”

Federal police afterward found a man, two women and two female youths inside the crashed white BMW, all naked, reports CTV News. A video from the scene reportedly shows officers surrounding the vehicle before a nude man is led away.

It was just 17 degrees outside at the time, reports Global News, which notes all five naked individuals were taken to a hospital. A witness tells CTV that stun guns may have been used.

The youths have since been released from custody, while the adults—who police say knew their alleged victims, per CBC News—are charged with kidnapping and resisting arrest.

Police haven’t disclosed a motive but believe drugs and alcohol may have been involved. (Also in Alberta, women escaped jail only to be nabbed at an escape room.)

