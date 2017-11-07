Did you know November is Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Awareness Month? COPD affects about 24 million people in the United States.

Although COPD affects over 20 million people in the US, only 16 million of those people have been diagnosed.

"There are many people walking around with undiagnosed COPD who could really benefit from appropriate diagnosis and therapy," said expert COPD physician Dr. David Mannino.

Sean Cummings was diagnosed with the disease a few years back. He said he wish he knew more about the symptoms.

"What I wish I had done in retrospect is had a list of things that were going wrong. I had shortness of breath, which means you just can't get a full set of air in or you feel like the air is really heavy. I had these really bad coughs. The big thing is looking at those symptoms and having a realistic conversation with your doctor," said Cummings.

Visit the COPD Foundation for more information about symptoms and treatments.