The Shops at Devereux in Devon, PA help teach vocational skills to individuals with cognitive and behavioral differences, while serving the community with local business! The shops are open Monday through Friday, 8:30am to 4:30pm, where shoppers can purchase apparel, bikes, produce, and floral arrangements – and you can even have your cars or bikes serviced. They take orders of all sizes over the phone, but love visitors!

For more information, visit The Shops Devereux.