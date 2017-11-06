The Restaurant School at Walnut Hill College

Posted 1:13 PM, November 6, 2017, by

PHILADELPHIA, PA — In this edition of Weekend Philler’s Masters, Pros and Virtuosos, we profile culinary professionals about the career changes that ultimately led them to the kitchen. An ex-plumber and a former Navy Master Chief are now chefs in training at Walnut Hill College. Isn’t it such a beautiful thing when someone’s hobby becomes a full-time job?

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment