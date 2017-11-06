The Restaurant School at Walnut Hill College

PHILADELPHIA, PA — In this edition of Weekend Philler’s Masters, Pros and Virtuosos, we profile culinary professionals about the career changes that ultimately led them to the kitchen. An ex-plumber and a former Navy Master Chief are now chefs in training at Walnut Hill College. Isn’t it such a beautiful thing when someone’s hobby becomes a full-time job?
