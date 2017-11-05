Weekend Philler Episode 207

In this Weekend Philler Episode we meet Jersey Shore Alpacas, Trenton Punk Rock Flea Market, 3D Printing by Muckychris, Forage Workshop, Bad Art and Meow, Cosmic Unicornz, Evil Genius Beer Company, Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health Careers, The Restaurant School at Walnut Hill College, Norristown Hospitality Center and Sole Harvest 5K.
Wow, that's an action packed half hour. Thanks for tuning it to PHL17 at 6:30pm and 11:30pm on Saturday nights and letting us "phill" a little of your weekend.
Highlights from this episode include, but not limited to:
- Jersey Shore Alpacas
- Trenton Punk Rock Flea Market
- Evil Genius Beer Company
- The Shops at Devereux
- The Restaurant School at Walnut Hill College
- Sole Harvest 5K
If you love “the Philler” let us know! Please follow us on the Weekend Philler Instagram, the Weekend Philler Twitter or WEEKEND PHILLER's FACEBOOK!! (Sorry for the caps, it's new!)
For more Weekend Philler Episodes use this link.