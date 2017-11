We went to Trenton to check out a flea market that’s unlike anything else. The Trenton Punk Rock Flea Market is the perfect place to check out up-in-coming local artists while looking for those old Black Flag records you wish you still had on vinyl.

And if you want to check out anything you saw in the segment:

Trenton Punk Rock Flea Market

3D Printing by MuckyChris

Forage Workshop

Bad Art and Meow

Jeff Stewart

Cosmic Unicornz

