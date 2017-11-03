The Longest Lasting Dermal Filler Hits the Market

Dermal fillers are often the preferred treatment for lines and wrinkles, but many of them have results that are temporary and require repeat touch-ups. Suneva Medical conducted the largest and longest prospective dermal filler study ever through the FDA and found 82% of patients expressed interest in an FDA-approved filler that would last up to five years.

Board Certified Dermatologist Dr. Rebecca Kazin joins us to talk about Bellafill.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Bellafill is used to smooth out lines and wrinkles, while helping rejuvenate your skin in a natural way.

"What is so amazing about it is that it lasts about five times longer than any of the other fillers on the market. Also what I think is really impressive is the amount of time and money spent on safety testing. It is really impressive the number of patients that have enrolled in safety trials to prove that Bellafill is not only effective, but exceedingly safe," said Dr. Kazin.

Bellafill is made of polymethylmethacrylate microspheres, a product that's been used in medical devices for over six decades. The microspheres build your own collagen to form a scaffold to then allow the skin to drape more beautifully over the face. This gives a more natural, but rejuvenated look.

"I think a lot of patients are concerned that a filler is going to look noticeable or unnatural. Bellafill is soft enough to move with your skin so that when you express yourself, you look like yourself, but just a more relaxed, rejuvenated version of yourself."

Dr. Kazin added that a lot of patients are nervous to dive into fillers.

"They don't want a filler that is going to have to be done every six months. This is an option that is low maintenance."

For more information on Bellafill click here!