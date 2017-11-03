Latest Aesthetic Trends In Doctors’ Offices

The American Society for Dermatologic Surgery recently held their annual conference. Leading Dermatologist Dr. Macrene Alexiades-Armenakas is here to discuss some of the latest and most exciting aesthetic trends hitting doctors’ offices.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The ASDS is a group of physicians and professors in the industry who help educate some of the younger dermatologists and other people that work in the aesthetic field as to the advancements in dermatology skincare and aesthetics.

Dr. Alexiades said last month's meeting was very exciting.

"Just as the meeting commenced, the Allergan company received the FDA approval for the first time in history for botox cosmetic to temporarily improve the appearance of lines in the forehead. They achieved the FDA approval for the treatment of frown lines back in 2002 and then added to the list the temporary improvement of crow's feet in 2013. Allergan continued to invest in the future of this field. This was a really big deal."

Dr. Alexiades also touched on safety concerns.

"The fact that Allergan invested in this even though it had been used off label by physicians around the country really speaks to the integrity of the company in making sure that you all are safe when you receive these treatments."

For more information about the botox approval process visit www.botoxcosmetic.com.