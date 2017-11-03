Adopt A Pet: Chronic

Posted 7:24 AM, November 3, 2017, by , Updated at 07:12AM, November 3, 2017

This week we introduce you to Chronic, a nine-year-old pit mix with the energy of a puppy!

Chronic is a diamond in the rough. He's looking for a new home after being rescued by the SPCA from a neglectful situation. He's a bit shy at first, but despite his rough past he is nothing short of sweet and lovable.

Chronic would do best in a home that gives him time to relax with a lot of understanding and love. He loves his treats so giving him those would be a great bonus.

For more information on Chronic, head on over to PSPCA.org

