Keeping Skin Fresh During the Holidays

The holidays seem to approach faster every year, but it’s never too early to talk about skin concerns in preparation for the party circuit! Board Certified Dermatologist Dr. Deanne Mraz Robinson has some skin strategies to keep your face looking fresh during the season.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Dr. Robinson said the sooner the better when it comes to thinking about your skin for the holidays.

"I usually suggest a new topical or a new product about 30 days before the holidays. We get bogged down with the latest makeup trends or the latest hair trends and we forget about the health and integrity of our skin."

Dr. Robinson added that the holidays can be particularly tough for her patients with rosacea.

"I'm really happy to be able to prescribe my patients Rhofade, which is a new topical that goes on the skin once per day and lasts up to 12 hours to help reduce that ongoing background redness."

Finally, she offered some tips on how to manage your skin during this active season.

"We think about the holidays, we think about stress, our diet is different, our exercise is different...there's lots of things that can impact our skin. Going back to the basics makes sense. Make sure you're sleeping enough, you're exercising right, you're drinking enough water, you're using your sunblock and your photoprotection because that's important all year long."

For more information visit Rhofade.com.