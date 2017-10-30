Show Us Your Baby Doll Head Art

Posted 9:57 AM, October 30, 2017, by , Updated at 09:58AM, October 30, 2017

WEST CHESTER, PA — We never quite know exactly what to expect when capturing different collections for Weekend Philler’s Show Us Your Stuff, and this spooky collection is sure to surprise, disturb and entertain you.

Ellen collects doll heads and doll head art. Even her cat, Otie, enjoys his very own doll head toy. Although her hobby is often misunderstood, Ellen explains that some visitors who were initially creeped out by the doll heads in her home have turned over a new leaf with a new found appreciation for doll head art. Whether you find the doll heads “charming” (as Ellen describes them) or just plain weird, this segment is sure to intrigue you.

